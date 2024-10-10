"It's one thing to speak the language, and it's another to become part of the culture," said U.S. Navy Capt. Juan Rosario, chief of staff at Walter Reed, as guest speaker during the medical center’s celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month on Oct. 11, 2024.
Walter Reed celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with "Pioneers of Change: Shaping the Future Together" theme
