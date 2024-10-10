Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Walter Reed celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with "Pioneers of Change: Shaping the Future Together" theme [Image 2 of 2]

    UNITED STATES

    10.11.2024

    Photo by Christian Lilakos 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    "It's one thing to speak the language, and it's another to become part of the culture," said U.S. Navy Capt. Juan Rosario, chief of staff at Walter Reed, as guest speaker during the medical center’s celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month on Oct. 11, 2024.

    Hispanic Heritage Month
    Walter Reed
    Shaping the Future
    Pioneers of Change

