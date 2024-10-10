Faces of the flight line

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sydney Schuk, assigned to the 391st Fighter Generation Squadron, changes a tire on an F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Sep. 20, 2024. In the era of Great Power Competition, Airmen must be mission-ready, capable of generating airpower, and committed to maintaining their aircraft at peak performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Grace Turpin)
