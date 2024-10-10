NMCB 133 Conducts Homeport Operations

241015-N-PI330-1105 GULFPORT, Mississippi (October 15, 2024) Seabees, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133 (NMCB 133), build concrete foprms for the foundation of a callateral storage facility on Naval Construction Battalion Center, Gulfport, Mississippi, October 15, 2024. NMCB 133 is conducting homeport operations as part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command on Naval Construction Battalion Center, Gulfport during the advanced phase of the force readiness training plan (FRTP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andrew Waters/Released)
|10.15.2024
|10.15.2024 14:52
|8699027
|241015-N-PI330-1105
|Location:
|GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, US
