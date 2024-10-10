Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Campbell Soldier Completes Internship

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2024

    Photo by Justin Moeller 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    Staff Sgt. Mahala Cook, an Army veteran and aspiring healthcare administrator, recently completed a 40-hour internship at Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH). During her time at BACH, she gained valuable insight into Patient Administration, Risk Management, and Patient Safety, while receiving mentorship from Staff Sgt. Samantha McKnight, who made her feel truly valued. Inspired by this experience, Cook is determined to pursue a career in healthcare management, all while balancing her role as a single mother of two young children and working toward her master’s degree. Her future is boundless, and her journey is just beginning.

    TAGS

    Medical
    Health
    BACH
    MHS
    AMMED
    DHA

