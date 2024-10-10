Fort Campbell Soldier Completes Internship

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Staff Sgt. Mahala Cook, an Army veteran and aspiring healthcare administrator, recently completed a 40-hour internship at Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH). During her time at BACH, she gained valuable insight into Patient Administration, Risk Management, and Patient Safety, while receiving mentorship from Staff Sgt. Samantha McKnight, who made her feel truly valued. Inspired by this experience, Cook is determined to pursue a career in healthcare management, all while balancing her role as a single mother of two young children and working toward her master’s degree. Her future is boundless, and her journey is just beginning.