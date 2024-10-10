Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Best Redleg Competition– Weapons Zeroing [Image 4 of 14]

    2024 Best Redleg Competition– Weapons Zeroing

    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2024

    Photo by Judith Oman 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Soldiers competing in the inaugural Gen. Raymond T. Odierno Best Redleg competition zeroed their weapons on May 8, 2024, in preparation for the weapons qualification lane during the week-long event at Fort Sill, Oklahoma.

    Field Artillery
    Fort Sill
    Gen. Raymond T. Odierno
    Best Redleg

