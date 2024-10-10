U.S. Air Force Academy Aurora Borealis 2024

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Aurora Borealis illuminates the sky above the U.S. Air Force Academy's B-52 static display in the late evening on Oct. 10, 2024 in Colorado Springs, Colo. (U.S. Air Force photo/Trevor Cokley)
|10.10.2024
|10.15.2024 11:33
|8698395
|241010-F-XS730-3001
|5462x3646
|8.5 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
