U.S. Air Force Academy Aurora Borealis 2024

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Aurora Borealis illuminates the sky above the U.S. Air Force Academy's B-52 static display in the late evening on Oct. 10, 2024 in Colorado Springs, Colo. (U.S. Air Force photo/Trevor Cokley)