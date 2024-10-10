Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force Academy Aurora Borealis 2024

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2024

    Photo by Trevor Cokley 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Aurora Borealis illuminates the sky above the U.S. Air Force Academy's B-52 static display in the late evening on Oct. 10, 2024 in Colorado Springs, Colo. (U.S. Air Force photo/Trevor Cokley)

