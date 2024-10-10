U.S. military members participate in French Desert Commando Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. service members climb an obstacle course during the French Desert Commando Course (FDCC) at the French-operated Combat Training Center of Djibouti, Djibouti Oct. 6, 2024. The FDCC, conducted by the French Foreign Legion, trains elite military members to survive and fight in extreme desert conditions and is the only place in the world where participants can earn the coveted Scorpion badge. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech Sgt. Kathleen LaCorte)