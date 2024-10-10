Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. military members participate in French Desert Commando Course [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. military members participate in French Desert Commando Course

    DJIBOUTI

    10.06.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kathleen LaCorte 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. service members climb an obstacle course during the French Desert Commando Course (FDCC) at the French-operated Combat Training Center of Djibouti, Djibouti Oct. 6, 2024. The FDCC, conducted by the French Foreign Legion, trains elite military members to survive and fight in extreme desert conditions and is the only place in the world where participants can earn the coveted Scorpion badge. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech Sgt. Kathleen LaCorte)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2024
    Date Posted: 10.15.2024 07:43
    Photo ID: 8697944
    VIRIN: 241006-Z-VY485-2009
    Resolution: 3500x2333
    Size: 2.68 MB
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. military members participate in French Desert Commando Course [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Kathleen LaCorte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. military members participate in French Desert Commando Course
    U.S. military members participate in French Desert Commando Course
    U.S. military members participate in French Desert Commando Course
    U.S. military members participate in French Desert Commando Course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. military members participate in French Desert Commando Course

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    Africa
    Africom
    Camp Lemonnier
    Joint Force
    CJTF-HOA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download