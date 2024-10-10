Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gov. Roy Cooper holds a presser on Asheville Tarmac [Image 12 of 21]

    Gov. Roy Cooper holds a presser on Asheville Tarmac

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2024

    Photo by Maj. JOHN MORGAN 

    2024 Hurricane Season DoD Support

    North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper holds a press conference at Asheville Regional Airport on Oct. 7, 2024. Gov. Cooper meets with U.S. Northern Command’s Commanding General Gregory M. Guillot during their visit to Asheville, North Carolina, on Oct. 7, 2024. As part of its Defense Support of Civil Authorities mission, the Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command and in coordination with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, provides support to civil authorities following natural disasters when authorized by the Secretary of Defense. The Defense Department’s coordinated response with interagency partners highlights national capabilities, readiness, and response efforts. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. John Morgan)

    Date Taken: 10.07.2024
    Date Posted: 10.15.2024 07:00
    Photo ID: 8697934
    VIRIN: 241007-A-MH135-1012
    Resolution: 3962x4283
    Size: 2.88 MB
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US
    FEMA
    ARNORTH
    USNORTHCOM
    U.S. Northern Command
    Hurricane Helene
    24DoDHurricane

