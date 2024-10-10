Gov. Roy Cooper holds a presser on Asheville Tarmac

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper holds a press conference at Asheville Regional Airport on Oct. 7, 2024. Gov. Cooper meets with U.S. Northern Command’s Commanding General Gregory M. Guillot during their visit to Asheville, North Carolina, on Oct. 7, 2024. As part of its Defense Support of Civil Authorities mission, the Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command and in coordination with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, provides support to civil authorities following natural disasters when authorized by the Secretary of Defense. The Defense Department’s coordinated response with interagency partners highlights national capabilities, readiness, and response efforts. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. John Morgan)