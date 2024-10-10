Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    48th IBCT Visits LRMC [Image 11 of 21]

    48th IBCT Visits LRMC

    LANDSTUHL, GERMANY

    10.08.2024

    Photo by Travis Jones 

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team award service and team members of Landstuhl Regional Medical Center with certificates of appreciation at Landstuhl, Germany, Oct. 9, 2024. LRMC provided medical care in support of the 48th IBCT and Regional Command-East throughout the East Balkans area. (DoD Photo by Travis Jones)

