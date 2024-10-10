48th IBCT Visits LRMC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers from the 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team award service and team members of Landstuhl Regional Medical Center with certificates of appreciation at Landstuhl, Germany, Oct. 9, 2024. LRMC provided medical care in support of the 48th IBCT and Regional Command-East throughout the East Balkans area. (DoD Photo by Travis Jones)