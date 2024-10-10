1-27 Established a Defensive Posture During JPMRC 25-01

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Light Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, established a defensive posture after seizing the objective during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) 25-01 at Pōhakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, Oct. 13, 2024. JPMRC is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 25-01 highlights our commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific and includes training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force and multinational Allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ryele Bertoch)