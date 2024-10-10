Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army Gen. Randy A. George recognizes military members for writing articles of the year during the Strengthening the Profession through Writing Harding Project event at Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington D.C., Oct. 14. (U.S. Army photo by Staff. Sgt Derek Hamilton)
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.14.2024 19:22
|Photo ID:
|8697522
|VIRIN:
|241014-A-KH850-1024
|Resolution:
|7162x4474
|Size:
|3.19 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2024 AUSA Harding Project Event [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Derek Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.