    2024 AUSA Harding Project Event [Image 2 of 9]

    2024 AUSA Harding Project Event

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Derek Hamilton 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army Gen. Randy A. George recognizes military members for writing articles of the year during the Strengthening the Profession through Writing Harding Project event at Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington D.C., Oct. 14. (U.S. Army photo by Staff. Sgt Derek Hamilton)

    Date Taken: 10.14.2024
    Date Posted: 10.14.2024 19:22
    Photo ID: 8697520
    VIRIN: 241014-A-KH850-1022
    Resolution: 3466x2784
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    This work, 2024 AUSA Harding Project Event [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Derek Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AUSA2024

