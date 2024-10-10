Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard continues response to Pan Viva near Unalaska, Alaska

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Coast Guard continues response to Pan Viva near Unalaska, Alaska

    UNALASKA, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    The Coast Guard continues the response, Oct. 14, 2024, to Pan Viva, a 738-foot cargo vessel, beset by weather 2.3 miles northeast of Unalaska, Alaska. Coast Guard Cutter Stratton (WMSL 752) and a tug from Dutch Harbor are on scene to assist. Pan Viva will evaluate weighing anchor as weather subsides. Coast Guard photo courtesy of CGC Stratton.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.14.2024
    Date Posted: 10.14.2024 19:18
    Photo ID: 8697509
    VIRIN: 241014-G-ZZ197-1001
    Resolution: 1024x683
    Size: 193.46 KB
    Location: UNALASKA, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Coast Guard Cutter Stratton
    U.S. Coast Guard Alaska
    Pan Viva

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download