Coast Guard continues response to Pan Viva near Unalaska, Alaska

The Coast Guard continues the response, Oct. 14, 2024, to Pan Viva, a 738-foot cargo vessel, beset by weather 2.3 miles northeast of Unalaska, Alaska. Coast Guard Cutter Stratton (WMSL 752) and a tug from Dutch Harbor are on scene to assist. Pan Viva will evaluate weighing anchor as weather subsides. Coast Guard photo courtesy of CGC Stratton.