    FEMA Disaster Recovery Center in Caldwell County [Image 2 of 6]

    FEMA Disaster Recovery Center in Caldwell County

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2024

    Photo by Madeleine Cook 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Caldwell County, NC - FEMA and SBA staff at a Disaster Recovery Center help survivors apply for assistance after Hurricane Helene.

