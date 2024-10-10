Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AUSA 2024 Family Forum 1 [Image 5 of 5]

    AUSA 2024 Family Forum 1

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Aaron Troutman 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    The panel gives their remarks and answers questions during AUSA Military Family Forum 1 (FF1) at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., Oct. 14, 2024. This event was part of the Association of the United States Army 2024 Annual Meeting and Exposition. (U.S Army photo by Cpl. Aaron Troutman)

