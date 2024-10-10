U.S. Army Hon. Patricia M. Barron, Deputy Assistant Sectary of Defense Military Community and Family Policy, gives her remarks during AUSA Military Family Forum 1 (FF1) at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., Oct. 14, 2024. This event was part of the Association of the United States Army 2024 Annual Meeting and Exposition. (U.S Army photo by Cpl. Aaron Troutman)
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.14.2024 16:32
|Photo ID:
|8697348
|VIRIN:
|241014-A-NR779-3075
|Resolution:
|6596x4397
|Size:
|19.74 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AUSA 2024 Family Forum 1 [Image 5 of 5], by CPL Aaron Troutman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.