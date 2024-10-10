AUSA 2024 Family Forum 1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Hon. Patricia M. Barron, Deputy Assistant Sectary of Defense Military Community and Family Policy, gives her remarks during AUSA Military Family Forum 1 (FF1) at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., Oct. 14, 2024. This event was part of the Association of the United States Army 2024 Annual Meeting and Exposition. (U.S Army photo by Cpl. Aaron Troutman)