Spc. Andrea Villanueva, a human resources specialist from the 17th Sustainment Brigade, poses for a photo at a secure location, Oct. 14, 2024. The location has been secured due to operational security protocols. The 17th SB are highlighting its Hispanic Soldiers all month long during Hispanic Heritage Month, Sept. 15 - Oct. 15. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Adrianne Lopez)(Photo uses tonal adjustments and is cropped to enhance the subject.)
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.14.2024 15:55
|Photo ID:
|8697339
|VIRIN:
|241014-Z-KL044-1011
|Resolution:
|1080x1620
|Size:
|1.17 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 17th Sustainment Brigade highlights Spc. Andrea Villanueva for Hispanic Heritage Month [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Adrianne Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
17th Sustainment Brigade highlights Spc. Andrea Villanueva for Hispanic Heritage Month
No keywords found.