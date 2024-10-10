Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    17th Sustainment Brigade highlights Spc. Andrea Villanueva for Hispanic Heritage Month

    

    UNITED STATES

    10.14.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Adrianne Lopez 

    17th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Section

    Spc. Andrea Villanueva, a human resources specialist from the 17th Sustainment Brigade, poses for a photo at a secure location, Oct. 14, 2024. The location has been secured due to operational security protocols. The 17th SB are highlighting its Hispanic Soldiers all month long during Hispanic Heritage Month, Sept. 15 - Oct. 15. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Adrianne Lopez)(Photo uses tonal adjustments and is cropped to enhance the subject.)

    Date Taken: 10.14.2024
    Date Posted: 10.14.2024 15:55
    Photo ID: 8697339
    VIRIN: 241014-Z-KL044-1011
    Resolution: 1080x1620
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 17th Sustainment Brigade highlights Spc. Andrea Villanueva for Hispanic Heritage Month [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Adrianne Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    
    

    

    Hispanic Heritage Month
    Nevada National Guard
    17th Sustainment Brigade
    Hispanic Soldier
    Soldier Highlight

