17th Sustainment Brigade highlights Spc. Andrea Villanueva for Hispanic Heritage Month

Spc. Andrea Villanueva, a human resources specialist from the 17th Sustainment Brigade, poses for a photo at a secure location, Oct. 14, 2024. The location has been secured due to operational security protocols. The 17th SB are highlighting its Hispanic Soldiers all month long during Hispanic Heritage Month, Sept. 15 - Oct. 15. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Adrianne Lopez)(Photo uses tonal adjustments and is cropped to enhance the subject.)