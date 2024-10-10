AUSA 2024 Annual Meeting and Exposition Opening Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Jon Jensen receives the Lt. Gen. Raymond S. McLain Medal during the Opening Ceremony for the AUSA 2024 Annual Meeting and Exposition in the Ballroom of Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. Oct. 14, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Leroy Council)