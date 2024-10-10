Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AUSA 2024 Annual Meeting and Exposition Opening Ceremony [Image 12 of 14]

    AUSA 2024 Annual Meeting and Exposition Opening Ceremony

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2024

    Photo by Leroy Council 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Joseph Anderson receives the Gen. Creighton W. Abrams Medal during the Opening Ceremony for the AUSA 2024 Annual Meeting and Exposition in the Ballroom of Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. Oct. 14, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Leroy Council)

    Date Taken: 10.14.2024
    Date Posted: 10.14.2024 13:36
    Photo ID: 8697157
    VIRIN: 241014-A-NZ457-1012
    Resolution: 5017x3345
    Size: 13.3 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    AUSA2024

