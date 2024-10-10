Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Frank E. Petersen Jr. conducts routine operations [Image 5 of 5]

    Frank E. Petersen Jr. conducts routine operations

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    10.09.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group Three (CSG 3)

    241009-N-NO999-2072 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Oct. 9, 2024) A U.S. Navy Fireman, right, and a Damage Controlman simulate fighting a fire during an aircraft firefighting drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121). (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 10.09.2024
    Date Posted: 10.14.2024 11:53
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    Carrier Strike Group 3
    Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group

