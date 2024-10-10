241009-N-NO999-2036 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Oct. 9, 2024) U.S. Sailors simulate rescuing a patient during an aircraft firefighting drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121). (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.14.2024 11:53
|Photo ID:
|8696964
|VIRIN:
|241009-N-NO999-2036
|Resolution:
|4151x2767
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Frank E. Petersen Jr. conducts routine operations [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.