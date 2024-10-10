Frank E. Petersen Jr. conducts routine operations

241009-N-NO999-2002 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Oct. 9, 2024) U.S. Sailors conduct a foreign object debris walk down aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121). (Official U.S. Navy photo)
