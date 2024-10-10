O'Kane conducts routine operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241008-N-NO999-4050 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Oct. 8, 2024) U.S. Sailors prepare for an MH-60S Sea Hawk, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 14, to land aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS O’Kane (DDG 77). (Official U.S. Navy Photo)