O'Kane conducts routine operations

241007-N-NO999-4047 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Oct. 7, 2024) A U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate conducts maintenance on an air conditioner unit aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS O’Kane (DDG 77). (Official U.S. Navy Photo)