USACE hurricane recovery commander briefed on city wastewater status

U. S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District Commander Col. Brad Morgan (left) is briefed by Rick Owen, Banner Elk town manager on the status of wastewater facilities in the city during a trip to Banner Elk, North Carolina, Oct. 13, 2024. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)