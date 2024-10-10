SF Fleet Week 24: RS San Francisco Tours USS Somerset

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. George Navarro, left, teaches a poolee about the UH-1Y Venom helicopter during

a tour of the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) during San Francisco Fleet Week 2024

in San Francisco, Oct. 12, 2024. SFFW, now in its 43rd iteration, is a time-honored sea service

celebration that allows citizens of the Bay Area to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly

2,500 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate

in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of the Bay Area during the event. (U.S.

Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Avery Wayland)