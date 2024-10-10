U.S. Marines and poolees with Recruiting Station San Francisco pose for a photograph during a tour of
the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) during San Francisco Fleet Week 2024 in San
Francisco, Oct. 12, 2024. SFFW, now in its 43rd iteration, is a time-honored sea service celebration that
allows citizens of the Bay Area to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 2,500 Sailors,
Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various
community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of the Bay Area during the event. (U.S. Marine Corps
photo by Lance Cpl. Avery Wayland)
|Date Taken:
|10.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2024 21:45
|Photo ID:
|8696268
|VIRIN:
|241012-M-TI498-1090
|Resolution:
|5311x3270
|Size:
|1.32 MB
|Location:
|SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SF Fleet Week 24: RS San Francisco Tours USS Somerset [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Avery Wayland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.