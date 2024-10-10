SF Fleet Week 24: RS San Francisco Tours USS Somerset

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Seth Abeyta, a rifleman with 3rd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st

Marine Division, discusses Light Armored Vehicles with a Marine Corps officer candidate during a tour

of the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) during San Francisco Fleet Week 2024 in San

Francisco, Oct. 12, 2024. SFFW, now in its 43rd iteration, is a time-honored sea service celebration that

allows citizens of the Bay Area to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 2,500 Sailors,

Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various

community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of the Bay Area during the event. (U.S. Marine Corps

photo by Lance Cpl. Avery Wayland)