    SF Fleet Week 24: RS San Francisco Tours USS Somerset [Image 4 of 8]

    SF Fleet Week 24: RS San Francisco Tours USS Somerset

    SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Avery Wayland 

    12th Marine Corps District

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Giovanni AguilarAppell, a light armored reconnaissance Marine with
    3rd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, gives insight on Light Armored
    Vehicles during a tour of the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) during San Francisco
    Fleet Week 2024 in San Francisco, Oct. 12, 2024. SFFW, now in its 43rd iteration, is a time-honored sea
    service celebration that allows citizens of the Bay Area to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand.
    Nearly 2,500 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment,
    participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of the Bay Area during the
    event. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Avery Wayland)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SF Fleet Week 24: RS San Francisco Tours USS Somerset [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Avery Wayland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

