SF Fleet Week 24: RS San Francisco Tours USS Somerset

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Giovanni AguilarAppell, a light armored reconnaissance Marine with

3rd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, gives insight on Light Armored

Vehicles during a tour of the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) during San Francisco

Fleet Week 2024 in San Francisco, Oct. 12, 2024. SFFW, now in its 43rd iteration, is a time-honored sea

service celebration that allows citizens of the Bay Area to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand.

Nearly 2,500 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment,

participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of the Bay Area during the

event. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Avery Wayland)