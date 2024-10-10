U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Giovanni AguilarAppell, a light armored reconnaissance Marine with
3rd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, gives insight on Light Armored
Vehicles during a tour of the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) during San Francisco
Fleet Week 2024 in San Francisco, Oct. 12, 2024. SFFW, now in its 43rd iteration, is a time-honored sea
service celebration that allows citizens of the Bay Area to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand.
Nearly 2,500 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment,
participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of the Bay Area during the
event. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Avery Wayland)
|Date Taken:
|10.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2024 21:45
|Photo ID:
|8696264
|VIRIN:
|241012-M-TI498-1057
|Resolution:
|3376x6000
|Size:
|1.09 MB
|Location:
|SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SF Fleet Week 24: RS San Francisco Tours USS Somerset [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Avery Wayland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.