SF Fleet Week 24: RS San Francisco Tours USS Somerset

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jorge Larapedroza, a canvassing recruiter with Recruiting Sub-Station San Mateo,

Recruiting Station San Francisco, talks to poolees about the AH-1Z Viper during a tour of the amphibious

transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) during San Francisco Fleet Week 2024 in San Francisco, Oct. 12,

2024. SFFW, now in its 43rd iteration, is a time-honored sea service celebration that allows citizens of the

Bay Area to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 2,500 Sailors, Marines, and Coast

Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service

events, and enjoy the hospitality of the Bay Area during the event. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance

Cpl. Avery Wayland)