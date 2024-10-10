SF Fleet Week 24: RS San Francisco Tours USS Somerset

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine Corps poolee with Recruiting Station San Francisco holds the Multi-Role Anti-Armor

Anti-Personnel Weapons System during a tour of the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25)

during San Francisco Fleet Week 2024 in San Francisco, Oct. 12, 2024. SFFW, now in its 43rd iteration,

is a time-honored sea service celebration that allows citizens of the Bay Area to witness today’s maritime

capabilities firsthand. Nearly 2,500 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their

capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of

the Bay Area during the event. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Avery Wayland)