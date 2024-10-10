A U.S. Marine Corps poolee with Recruiting Station San Francisco holds the Multi-Role Anti-Armor
Anti-Personnel Weapons System during a tour of the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25)
during San Francisco Fleet Week 2024 in San Francisco, Oct. 12, 2024. SFFW, now in its 43rd iteration,
is a time-honored sea service celebration that allows citizens of the Bay Area to witness today’s maritime
capabilities firsthand. Nearly 2,500 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their
capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of
the Bay Area during the event. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Avery Wayland)
|Date Taken:
|10.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2024 21:45
|Photo ID:
|8696262
|VIRIN:
|241012-M-TI498-1023
|Resolution:
|3376x6000
|Size:
|1.12 MB
|Location:
|SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SF Fleet Week 24: RS San Francisco Tours USS Somerset [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Avery Wayland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.