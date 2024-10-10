Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Milton Response

    Hurricane Milton Response

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Eli Johnson 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis holds a press conference to highlight the efforts of the Florida National Guard in response to Hurricane Milton at Treasure Island, Florida, on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Eli Johnson)

    Date Taken: 10.13.2024
    VIRIN: 241013-A-TX376-5053
    Location: FLORIDA, US
    FLARNG
    107th MPAD
    Always Ready Always There
    Hurricane Milton

