Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis holds a press conference to highlight the efforts of the Florida National Guard in response to Hurricane Milton at Treasure Island, Florida, on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Eli Johnson)
This work, Hurricane Milton Response, by PFC Eli Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
