2LBCT Movement JPMRC 25-01

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Light Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division prepare for movement into another tactical area during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 25-01 (JPMRC), at Schofield Barracks, Oahu, Hawaii, Oct. 10, 2024. The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 25-01 includes training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, and multinational allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Abreanna Goodrich)