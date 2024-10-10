Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2LBCT Movement JPMRC 25-01 [Image 7 of 10]

    2LBCT Movement JPMRC 25-01

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2024

    Photo by Spc. Abreanna Goodrich 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Light Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division prepare for movement into another tactical area during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 25-01 (JPMRC), at Schofield Barracks, Oahu, Hawaii, Oct. 10, 2024. The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 25-01 includes training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, and multinational allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Abreanna Goodrich)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.11.2024
    Date Posted: 10.13.2024 18:35
    Photo ID: 8696171
    VIRIN: 241010-A-CJ630-1183
    Resolution: 6340x4227
    Size: 3.17 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2LBCT Movement JPMRC 25-01 [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Abreanna Goodrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    readiness
    lethality
    JPMRC
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific

