    San Francisco Fleet Week Hosts Blessing of the Fleet Service [Image 2 of 6]

    San Francisco Fleet Week Hosts Blessing of the Fleet Service

    SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Navy Lt. James T. Brock, a chaplain assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 13, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, highlights efforts of Marines and Sailors with allies and partners during a blessing of the fleet interfaith service during San Francisco Fleet Week 2024 at the Interfaith Center in San Francisco Oct. 13, 2024. San Francisco Fleet Week, now in its 43rd iteration, is a time-honored sea service celebration that allows citizens of the Bay Area to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 2,500 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of the Bay Area during the event. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

