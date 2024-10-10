San Francisco Fleet Week Hosts Blessing of the Fleet Service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Capt. C. Scott Cable, a chaplain assigned to U.S. 3rd Fleet, reflects on the importance of unification and the preservation of peace during the blessing of the fleet interfaith service during San Francisco Fleet Week 2024 at the Interfaith Center in San Francisco Oct. 13, 2024. San Francisco Fleet Week, now in its 43rd iteration, is a time-honored sea service celebration that allows citizens of the Bay Area to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 2,500 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of the Bay Area during the event. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)