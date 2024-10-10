Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th MEU, 1st MLG Connect with San Francisco Business Leaders [Image 5 of 5]

    15th MEU, 1st MLG Connect with San Francisco Business Leaders

    SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit interact with business leaders at luncheon hosted by Boston Properties during San Francisco Fleet Week 2024 in San Francisco Oct. 10, 2024. San Francisco Fleet Week, now in its 43rd iteration, is a time-honored sea service celebration that allows citizens of the Bay Area to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 2,500 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of the Bay Area during the event. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

    15th MEU
    1st MLG
    San Francisco Fleet Week
    USS Somerset
    SFFW
    SFFW2024

