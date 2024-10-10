15th MEU, 1st MLG Connect with San Francisco Business Leaders

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), attend a luncheon at Boston Properties during San Francisco Fleet Week 2024 in San Francisco Oct. 10, 2024. San Francisco Fleet Week, now in its 43rd iteration, is a time-honored sea service celebration that allows citizens of the Bay Area to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 2,500 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of the Bay Area during the event. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)