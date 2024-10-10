Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arkansas Adjutant General assumes command

    Arkansas Adjutant General assumes command

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Bryce Colvert 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Adjutant General Brig. Gen. Chad Bridges takes command of the Arkansas National Guard in his assumption of command ceremony at Camp Robinson, Arkansas on 13 Oct. 2024. Bridges was hand-selected by Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders to lead the Soldiers and Airmen of the Arkansas National Guard.

    Date Taken: 10.13.2024
    Date Posted: 10.13.2024 16:29
    Photo ID: 8696099
    VIRIN: 241013-Z-EO467-1095
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 8.04 MB
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US
    This work, Arkansas Adjutant General assumes command, by SSG Bryce Colvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Arkansas
    Arkansas Adjutant General
    Army National Guad

