    USS George Washington Sailors launch a rigid-hull inflatable boat while underway [Image 5 of 5]

    USS George Washington Sailors launch a rigid-hull inflatable boat while underway

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    10.12.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Roselia Garcia 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Tayo Adeyele, left, from Baltimore, assigned to deck department’s forward division, coordinates efforts to lower a rigid-hull inflatable boat from the boat deck aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) during small boat operations while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Oct. 7, 2024. As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific in addition to providing realistic and relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s timeless roles of sea control and power projection. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Roselia Garcia)

