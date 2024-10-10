Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hispanic Heritage Month [Image 3 of 4]

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Arlene Gudiel, Recruiting & Retention BN S1 NCOIC, D.C. National Guard, stands for a photograph at the D.C. Armory, Sept. 26, 2024. National Hispanic Heritage Month, Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, marks a time to showcase and honor the many contributions Hispanic Americans have made to the Defense Department and the nation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

