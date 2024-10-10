Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Christian Flores, 273rd Military Police Company Readiness NCO, D.C. National Guard, stands for a photograph at the D.C. Armory, Sept. 26, 2024. National Hispanic Heritage Month, Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, marks a time to showcase and honor the many contributions Hispanic Americans have made to the Defense Department and the nation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)