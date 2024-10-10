Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hispanic Heritage Month

    Hispanic Heritage Month

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    U.S. Air Force A1C Jaden Hale, material management specialist within the 113th Wing Logistics Readiness Squadron (LRS), D.C. Air National Guard, stands for a photograph at Joint Base Andrews, Sept. 26, 2024. National Hispanic Heritage Month, Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, marks a time to showcase and honor the many contributions Hispanic Americans have made to the Defense Department and the nation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2024
    Date Posted: 10.13.2024 13:36
    Photo ID: 8695921
    VIRIN: 240926-F-PL327-9607
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.04 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Hispanic Heritage Month [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hispanic Heritage Month
    113th Wing
    D.C. National Guard
    Hispanic contributions

