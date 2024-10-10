U.S. Air Force A1C Jaden Hale, material management specialist within the 113th Wing Logistics Readiness Squadron (LRS), D.C. Air National Guard, stands for a photograph at Joint Base Andrews, Sept. 26, 2024. National Hispanic Heritage Month, Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, marks a time to showcase and honor the many contributions Hispanic Americans have made to the Defense Department and the nation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2024 13:36
|Photo ID:
|8695921
|VIRIN:
|240926-F-PL327-9607
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.04 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hispanic Heritage Month [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.