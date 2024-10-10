15th MEU Visits Google social impact showcase

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit interacts with an artificial intelligence program while participating at a social impact showcase at the San Francisco Google office during San Francisco Fleet Week in San Francisco Oct. 11, 2024. San Francisco Fleet Week, now in its 43rd iteration, is a time-honored sea service celebration that allows citizens of the Bay Area to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 2,500 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of the Bay Area during the event. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)