Chow Line Challenge Hosted Aboard USS Tripoli

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241012-N-ML799-1143



Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Baker, a Culinary Specialist in the U.S. Coast Guard, from McDonough, Georgia, and assigned to U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf (WMSL 750), seasons food during the Chow Line Challenge held aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) as part of San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW), October 12, 2024. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Olivia Rucker)