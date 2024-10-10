O’Kane Sailors prepare dinner

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241008-N-NO999-4114 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Oct. 8, 2024) U.S. Navy Culinary Specialists prepare dinner aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS O’Kane (DDG 77). (Official U.S. Navy Photo)