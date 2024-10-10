Tampa, FL - Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and U.S. Fire Administrator Dr. Lori Moore-Merrell meet at the Tampa Emergency Operations Center after Hurricane Milton.
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2024 09:40
|Photo ID:
|8695729
|VIRIN:
|241012-O-LR493-3002
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.16 MB
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Fire Administrator Visits Tampa After Hurricane Milton [Image 6 of 6], by Liz Roll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.