Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Fire Administrator Visits Tampa After Hurricane Milton [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Fire Administrator Visits Tampa After Hurricane Milton

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2024

    Photo by Liz Roll 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Tampa, FL - Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and U.S. Fire Administrator Dr. Lori Moore-Merrell meet at the Tampa Emergency Operations Center after Hurricane Milton.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.11.2024
    Date Posted: 10.13.2024 09:40
    Photo ID: 8695729
    VIRIN: 241012-O-LR493-3002
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.16 MB
    Location: FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Fire Administrator Visits Tampa After Hurricane Milton [Image 6 of 6], by Liz Roll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Fire Administrator Visits Tampa After Hurricane Milton
    U.S. Fire Administrator Visits Tampa After Hurricane Milton
    U.S. Fire Administrator Visits Tampa After Hurricane Milton
    U.S. Fire Administrator Visits Tampa After Hurricane Milton
    U.S. Fire Administrator Visits Tampa After Hurricane Milton
    U.S. Fire Administrator Visits Tampa After Hurricane Milton

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download